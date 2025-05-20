Global Hospitality Icons Join Esteemed IIHM Fellowship

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has honored 66 distinguished leaders from the hospitality sector by inducting them into its International College of Distinguished Fellows. This prestigious recognition, in collaboration with the International Hospitality Council, aims to elevate educational and career pursuits for students and alumni.

The newly inducted members include celebrated chefs, hospitality executives, and influential media figures, all known for their significant contributions to the field. This year's cohort features acclaimed personalities such as Chef Mark Flanagan, Chef Vivek Singh, and others who have played pivotal roles in the industry.

The College's objective is to foster industry-academia connections and advance hospitality education by introducing innovative technologies, such as AI, to prepare future professionals. The fellowship serves as a mentorship platform, benefiting both the individual fellows and the global hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)