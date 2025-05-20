Left Menu

Global Hospitality Icons Join Esteemed IIHM Fellowship

The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows has inducted 66 global leaders in hospitality, enhancing industry-academia ties and shaping future leaders. Inductees include high-profile chefs and hospitality executives. The College plays a vital role in hospitality education, embracing AI advancements and supporting professionals in a rapidly evolving industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:15 IST
Global Hospitality Icons Join Esteemed IIHM Fellowship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has honored 66 distinguished leaders from the hospitality sector by inducting them into its International College of Distinguished Fellows. This prestigious recognition, in collaboration with the International Hospitality Council, aims to elevate educational and career pursuits for students and alumni.

The newly inducted members include celebrated chefs, hospitality executives, and influential media figures, all known for their significant contributions to the field. This year's cohort features acclaimed personalities such as Chef Mark Flanagan, Chef Vivek Singh, and others who have played pivotal roles in the industry.

The College's objective is to foster industry-academia connections and advance hospitality education by introducing innovative technologies, such as AI, to prepare future professionals. The fellowship serves as a mentorship platform, benefiting both the individual fellows and the global hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025