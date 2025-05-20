250 Years of India-Kuwait Friendship Celebrated in Vibrant Exhibition

The vibrant exhibition 'Rihla-e-Dosti: 250 Years of India-Kuwait Friendship' opened its doors to the public, celebrating the longstanding relations between the two nations. The event was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, alongside Mohd Jassar, Director General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters.

Showcased at the National Library of Kuwait, the exhibition features 150 artefacts, manuscripts, and a variety of cultural items that testify to a rich shared history. The opening ceremony included traditional Indian and Kuwaiti dances and a booklet of curated photographs, drawing attention to the cultural tapestry woven between the two countries since the 19th century.

Running from May 20-24, the event also offers a cultural platform for Indian community groups and Kuwaiti institutions to foster engagement. With over 200 Indian organizations expected to visit, the exhibition underscores the enduring legacy and mutual respect in Indo-Kuwaiti relations, as witnessed across trade, culture, and politics.

