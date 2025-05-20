Historic Cabinet Meeting Marks Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy

For the first time, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting was held at the historic Rajbada, a palace with a rich legacy tied to the Holkar rulers of Indore. This special session, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, aimed to honor the revered 18th-century ruler.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, noted for launching a restoration project at the Darbar Hall of Rajbada, chaired the meeting. A significant absence was that of Minister Vijay Shah, amidst controversy regarding his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Before proceeding with the agenda discussing the state's vision for 2047, traditional Malvi turbans were ceremoniously tied on the ministers. The meeting, highlighting the palace's architectural blend of French, Maratha, and Mughal styles, emphasized preserving cultural heritage while focusing on future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)