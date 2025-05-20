Left Menu

Kiran Rao Joins the Prestigious Jury of Shanghai Film Festival

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has been selected as part of the international jury at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Rao, known for the film 'Laapataa Ladies', will join a diverse jury led by Italian Giuseppe Tornatore. The festival, highlighting global cinematic excellence, takes place in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Esteemed filmmaker Kiran Rao is set to join the international jury for the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), participating in the prestigious event alongside a distinguished group of global film professionals.

Rao, whose acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies' represented India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, will work with a jury led by Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, renowned for the Oscar-winning 'Cinema Paradiso'.

The jury will also feature notable figures such as Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund, Chinese actor-director Huang Bo, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, Chinese director-documentarian Yang Lina, and celebrated Chinese actress Yong Mei, fostering a platform for international cinematic discourse and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

