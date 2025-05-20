Left Menu

Crowning Visions: Miss World 2025 Contestants Engage in Global Dialogue

The Miss World 2025 contestants participated in the 'Head to Head Challenge,' expressing views on global issues and presenting social impact projects. This segment highlighted the pageant's 'Beauty With a Purpose' initiative. The event ran alongside a cultural tour of Telangana and featured a visit to a renowned breast cancer center.

In a blend of beauty and advocacy, the Miss World 2025 contestants competed in the eagerly awaited 'Head to Head Challenge' on Tuesday. This segment, a fixture of the pageant, allowed the contestants to express their opinions on substantial global issues, putting their social impact projects under the spotlight.

The contestants, representing areas like the Americas, the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, presented their views to a global audience, discussing matters from child education to environmental conservation. Contestants from Honduras, Jamaica, and Nicaragua gave impassioned talks, striving to advance in the pageant.

Simultaneously, the event showcased Telangana's cultural and architectural heritage, contributing to its global reputation. The itinerary included visits to historical sites such as the Charminar and Ramappa Temple, thereby aligning with the Telangana government's strategy to promote its cultural richness and economic potential globally.

