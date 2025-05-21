Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Prepares for Record-Breaking Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh is set to host a record-breaking International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, with around two crore participants statewide. Led by Prime Minister Modi, the event aims to promote yoga's health benefits and integrate it into the region's cultural fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Prepares for Record-Breaking Yoga Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a historic International Yoga Day celebration set to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the ambitious plans at a press conference, revealing that five lakh participants are expected in the port city, with nearly two crore individuals joining across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lead the yoga day festivities in Visakhapatnam, highlighting the event's national significance. Naidu emphasized that this effort will mark a new chapter in the state's history by showcasing yoga as a global gift from India while crediting Modi for its worldwide acclaim.

The state government has launched initiatives to incorporate yoga into everyday life, including organizing competitions, integrating yoga into school curriculums, and planning door-to-door campaigns. An app for yoga day registrations has been launched, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's commitment to making this event a milestone in yoga promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025