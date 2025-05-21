Andhra Pradesh Prepares for Record-Breaking Yoga Day
Andhra Pradesh is set to host a record-breaking International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, with around two crore participants statewide. Led by Prime Minister Modi, the event aims to promote yoga's health benefits and integrate it into the region's cultural fabric.
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a historic International Yoga Day celebration set to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the ambitious plans at a press conference, revealing that five lakh participants are expected in the port city, with nearly two crore individuals joining across the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lead the yoga day festivities in Visakhapatnam, highlighting the event's national significance. Naidu emphasized that this effort will mark a new chapter in the state's history by showcasing yoga as a global gift from India while crediting Modi for its worldwide acclaim.
The state government has launched initiatives to incorporate yoga into everyday life, including organizing competitions, integrating yoga into school curriculums, and planning door-to-door campaigns. An app for yoga day registrations has been launched, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's commitment to making this event a milestone in yoga promotion.
