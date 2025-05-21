Left Menu

Agra Artisans Craft Mosaic of PM Modi to Honor Operation Sindoor

Muslim artisans in Agra have crafted a stone mosaic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The mosaic, using stones from Belgium, Burma, and Sri Lanka, was completed by six artists in 15 days.

Agra | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:48 IST
A group of Muslim artisans in Agra has paid tribute to Operation Sindoor by creating a stone mosaic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative was in response to India's military action against the Pahalgam terror attack, recognized for its cross-border links, according to officials.

Leading the artisan team, Israr detailed that the mosaic measures two-and-a-half feet tall by three feet wide. "We sourced stones internationally from Belgium, Burma, and Sri Lanka and crafted the piece with the precision seen in the Taj Mahal's stone inlay work," he said. The project's completion took a dedicated team of six artists 15 days.

Adnan Sheikh, who commissioned the mosaic, expressed the desire to present the artwork to Prime Minister Modi. "We aimed to create a memorable piece honoring Operation Sindoor, which was a significant lesson to Pakistan," Sheikh explained, noting his hope for a future meeting with the Prime Minister.

