Patriotic Pride: Sikh Youth Celebrate Armed Forces in Khalsa Tiranga Yatra

A sea of patriotic fervor swept through the city as several Sikh youth participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, a tribute to India's armed forces, flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from the Talkatora Stadium.

With the Tricolour aloft, the youth rode motorcycles, filling the air with patriotic slogans as they concluded the spirited march at Kartavya Path. Joining them in solidarity were cabinet members Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood.

Chief Minister Gupta commended the Khalsa community for their bravery and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, while Sirsa praised the valor of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, a mission targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)