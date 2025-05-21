Left Menu

Reviving Sacred Ties: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Front and Center

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes after a five-year break, seen as a step towards improving India-China relations. 750 pilgrims were selected for the pilgrimage in Tibet through a computerised draw. This move follows recent diplomatic efforts to mend ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A total of 750 pilgrims were selected on Wednesday for the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a hiatus of nearly five years. The pilgrimage, taking place between June and August, symbolizes a thawing in India-China relations affected by the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

The computerised draw, conducted by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, ensured a fair and random selection process, with an aim to balance gender representation among the chosen pilgrims from over 5,500 registered applicants.

Post-pandemic and military tensions, this Yatra holds religious importance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. It marks improving bilateral ties following troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh and continued diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

