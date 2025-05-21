Reviving Sacred Ties: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Front and Center

A total of 750 pilgrims were selected on Wednesday for the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a hiatus of nearly five years. The pilgrimage, taking place between June and August, symbolizes a thawing in India-China relations affected by the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

The computerised draw, conducted by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, ensured a fair and random selection process, with an aim to balance gender representation among the chosen pilgrims from over 5,500 registered applicants.

Post-pandemic and military tensions, this Yatra holds religious importance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. It marks improving bilateral ties following troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh and continued diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)