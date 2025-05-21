Reviving Sacred Ties: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Front and Center
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes after a five-year break, seen as a step towards improving India-China relations. 750 pilgrims were selected for the pilgrimage in Tibet through a computerised draw. This move follows recent diplomatic efforts to mend ties between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
A total of 750 pilgrims were selected on Wednesday for the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a hiatus of nearly five years. The pilgrimage, taking place between June and August, symbolizes a thawing in India-China relations affected by the eastern Ladakh border standoff.
The computerised draw, conducted by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, ensured a fair and random selection process, with an aim to balance gender representation among the chosen pilgrims from over 5,500 registered applicants.
Post-pandemic and military tensions, this Yatra holds religious importance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. It marks improving bilateral ties following troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh and continued diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's ceasefire violations along LoC in J-K: 13 civilians killed in Poonch and 59 injured, including 44 in Poonch: MEA.
India's response to Pahalgam terror attack was targeted and measured: EAM Jaishankar at meeting with Iran counterpart.
'No Means No': Bombay HC Upholds Conviction in Landmark Rape Case
Swift Relief Measures in Poonch Amid Border Tensions
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio; underlines India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism.