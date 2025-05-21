Left Menu

Veteran Actor Applauds Precision in India's Operation Sindoor

Veteran actor Virendra Saxena commended the Indian government's and Armed Forces' precision in Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, effectively dismantled terror infrastructure. While Pakistani actors faced social media restrictions in India, Saxena urged caution over aggressive bans, advocating for non-collaborative stances instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:14 IST
Virendra Saxena (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Virendra Saxena has expressed admiration for the Indian government and Armed Forces in executing Operation Sindoor with exceptional precision. The operation, launched after the devastating April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, showcased India's strategic prowess in combating terrorism.

Saxena praised the Armed Forces for their flawless execution, emphasizing gratitude for their meticulous efforts. In the wake of the attack, Indian accessibility to Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts was restricted, highlighting heightened tensions. While Saxena acknowledged Pakistan as an adversary, he cautioned against aggressive bans, suggesting a need for more strategic non-collaborative approaches.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, was a meticulously planned response targeting nine major terror camps along the Line of Control and within Pakistan. The operation minimized collateral damage through intelligence precision and ethical guidelines. Despite retaliatory drone assaults by Pakistan, India's air defence strategies successfully thwarted these threats. A key element in the operation was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy, enhancing synergy among the Army, Air Force, and Navy across multiple domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

