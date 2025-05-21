Honoring a Visionary: Himachal's Commitment to Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy

The Himachal Pradesh government is reaffirming its dedication to the visionary goals of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, focusing on uplifting marginalized and weaker sections of society. This commitment was highlighted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an interaction with media representatives, commemorating the late leader's death anniversary.

Chief Minister Sukhu lauded Gandhi for his pioneering role in directing India towards progress and unity. He notably emphasized Gandhi's contributions to the information technology sector and his advocacy for women's participation in governance through the Panchayati Raj system, which was bolstered by constitutional amendments ensuring 33% reservation for women.

Under Sukhu's leadership, the state has launched initiatives like the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojna and the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-Up Yojana. These programs aim to enhance educational standards across rural regions and support youth entrepreneurship, aligning with Gandhi's enduring legacy of societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)