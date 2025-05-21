Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Himachal's Commitment to Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy

Himachal Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, honors Rajiv Gandhi's legacy by implementing initiatives aimed at societal upliftment and technological advancement. The state's programs promote education and entrepreneurship, reflecting Gandhi's foundational work for India's progress and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:38 IST
Honoring a Visionary: Himachal's Commitment to Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy
Rajiv Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is reaffirming its dedication to the visionary goals of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, focusing on uplifting marginalized and weaker sections of society. This commitment was highlighted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an interaction with media representatives, commemorating the late leader's death anniversary.

Chief Minister Sukhu lauded Gandhi for his pioneering role in directing India towards progress and unity. He notably emphasized Gandhi's contributions to the information technology sector and his advocacy for women's participation in governance through the Panchayati Raj system, which was bolstered by constitutional amendments ensuring 33% reservation for women.

Under Sukhu's leadership, the state has launched initiatives like the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojna and the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-Up Yojana. These programs aim to enhance educational standards across rural regions and support youth entrepreneurship, aligning with Gandhi's enduring legacy of societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025