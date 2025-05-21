Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Peace and Aid in First General Audience

Pope Leo XIV urged for humanitarian aid access to Gaza and called for an end to hostilities affecting vulnerable populations. His appeal came during his first general audience at St Peter's Square, where around 40,000 people gathered to witness the event.

In his address, Pope Leo expressed a strong desire for peace and spoke in multiple languages, highlighting the impact of conflict on children and the elderly. He deviated from his predecessor, Pope Francis, by not mentioning hostages taken by Hamas in the recent conflict.

The pope also reaffirmed the Vatican's offer to facilitate ceasefire discussions between Russia and Ukraine, aligning with global efforts for diplomacy. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni noted the pope's commitment to peace after a phone call with him, backed by support from European and US leaders.

