Left Menu

Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Iconic Ram Temple Set for June Completion

The construction of the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated for completion by June 5, with the consecration of the Ram Darbar beginning June 3. The ceremony will not feature VIPs and emphasizes spiritual inclusivity over political objectives, following a Supreme Court directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:26 IST
Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Iconic Ram Temple Set for June Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly-anticipated completion of Ayodhya's iconic Ram temple is expected by June 5, according to a statement from Nripendra Misra, the Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee. The consecration of the Ram Darbar is scheduled to commence on June 3, culminating in a grand ceremony on June 5.

Misra emphasized that the upcoming 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is distinct, primarily focusing on spiritual inclusivity rather than featuring VIPs from the states or central government. The consecration ceremonies are always grand affairs because they involve the installation of the deity's presence, he explained.

The temple, which has been under construction following a Supreme Court order, will open portions to the public within a week after the consecration. Misra reaffirmed that there are no political motives behind the construction, highlighting the culmination of a 500-year struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025