Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Iconic Ram Temple Set for June Completion

The highly-anticipated completion of Ayodhya's iconic Ram temple is expected by June 5, according to a statement from Nripendra Misra, the Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee. The consecration of the Ram Darbar is scheduled to commence on June 3, culminating in a grand ceremony on June 5.

Misra emphasized that the upcoming 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is distinct, primarily focusing on spiritual inclusivity rather than featuring VIPs from the states or central government. The consecration ceremonies are always grand affairs because they involve the installation of the deity's presence, he explained.

The temple, which has been under construction following a Supreme Court order, will open portions to the public within a week after the consecration. Misra reaffirmed that there are no political motives behind the construction, highlighting the culmination of a 500-year struggle.

