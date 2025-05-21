Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Iconic Ram Temple Set for June Completion
The construction of the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated for completion by June 5, with the consecration of the Ram Darbar beginning June 3. The ceremony will not feature VIPs and emphasizes spiritual inclusivity over political objectives, following a Supreme Court directive.
- Country:
- India
The highly-anticipated completion of Ayodhya's iconic Ram temple is expected by June 5, according to a statement from Nripendra Misra, the Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee. The consecration of the Ram Darbar is scheduled to commence on June 3, culminating in a grand ceremony on June 5.
Misra emphasized that the upcoming 'pran pratishtha' ceremony is distinct, primarily focusing on spiritual inclusivity rather than featuring VIPs from the states or central government. The consecration ceremonies are always grand affairs because they involve the installation of the deity's presence, he explained.
The temple, which has been under construction following a Supreme Court order, will open portions to the public within a week after the consecration. Misra reaffirmed that there are no political motives behind the construction, highlighting the culmination of a 500-year struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor Halts Attari Border Ceremony Amid Tensions
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Appointment of 550 New Teachers in Landmark Ceremony
King Maha Vajiralongkorn Presides Over Thailand's Auspicious Royal Ploughing Ceremony
Revival of Kedarnath's Sacred Aarti Ceremony: A Return to Tradition
NMIMS Navi Mumbai Empowers Future Leaders at 7th Convocation Ceremony