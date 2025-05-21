Reviving Heritage: Taj Pushpabanta Palace's Grand Makeover

In a strategic move to bolster tourism in northeastern India, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced a partnership with the Tripura government. The aim is to revamp the historic Taj Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala, transforming it into a 100-key heritage property, thus preserving its iconic legacy.

IHCL's Managing Director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing its alignment with the Tata ethos of regional development. The initiative is part of the company's Accelerate 2030 roadmap, which envisions a multi-brand presence of 30 hotels in the northeast by the end of the decade, backed by a Rs 2,500 crore investment plan.

Currently, IHCL operates nine hotels in the region, with several more in the pipeline. The refurbishment of Taj Pushpabanta Palace is poised to enhance Agartala's appeal as a leisure destination, alongside the group's wider expansion plans across Assam, Sikkim, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)