Tragedy Strikes: Woman's Heroic Efforts During Storm Lead to Her Demise

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Manti Devi, lost her life when her makeshift shelter collapsed during a fierce storm in Tola Siyarha village, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The incident occurred when a severe dust storm, accompanied by rain, hit the area. Devi, who was working in a field along with two other women, attempted to secure a temporary hut for shelter.

Despite her efforts to stabilize the structure, it collapsed under the storm's force, tragically trapping her underneath. Her body was recovered by local residents and family, following initial resistance to a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)