Hollywood's Drama Unfolds: From Star Tribute to Legal Battles

Comic actor George Wendt, cherished for his endearing role as Norm in the beloved NBC series "Cheers," has passed at age 76 in Los Angeles, confirmed by his publicist. Known for his signature beer-bellied charm, his passing marks a poignant moment in television history.

In other news, Irish rap band Kneecap's member has been implicated in a terrorism charge, accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance. Meanwhile, U.S. singer Chris Brown, amid an assault charge, has secured a $6.7 million bail, allowing his world tour to proceed, contingent on further court decisions.

Celebrations at Cannes bring notable highlights, including Denzel Washington's surprise honorary Palme d'Or. Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey expresses gratitude for his return at Cannes. Nigeria makes its Cannes debut with a film exploring masculinity and family dynamics. Julian Assange mulls a return to political activism as his documentary screens at Cannes.

