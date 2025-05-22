Left Menu

Hollywood's Drama Unfolds: From Star Tribute to Legal Battles

This roundup captures the latest in entertainment news: comedian George Wendt has passed away; band member of Kneecap faces terrorism charges; Chris Brown granted bail for alleged assault; Denzel Washington honored at Cannes; Kevin Spacey's Cannes return; and Nigeria’s historic debut in Cannes lineup on masculinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Comic actor George Wendt, cherished for his endearing role as Norm in the beloved NBC series "Cheers," has passed at age 76 in Los Angeles, confirmed by his publicist. Known for his signature beer-bellied charm, his passing marks a poignant moment in television history.

In other news, Irish rap band Kneecap's member has been implicated in a terrorism charge, accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance. Meanwhile, U.S. singer Chris Brown, amid an assault charge, has secured a $6.7 million bail, allowing his world tour to proceed, contingent on further court decisions.

Celebrations at Cannes bring notable highlights, including Denzel Washington's surprise honorary Palme d'Or. Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey expresses gratitude for his return at Cannes. Nigeria makes its Cannes debut with a film exploring masculinity and family dynamics. Julian Assange mulls a return to political activism as his documentary screens at Cannes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

