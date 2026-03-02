Olivia Dean and 'Sinners' Shine Bright at Entertainment Highlights

Olivia Dean stole the spotlight at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester, winning four accolades, including Album of the Year for 'The Art Of Loving'. Her triumph capped an evening celebrating Britain's thriving pop music scene.

Amid ongoing conflict in Gaza, three Oscar-nominated films highlight the individual narratives of Palestinians, often overshadowed by the widespread devastation following Israel's military response to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attacks. These films aim to bring attention to the human stories amid the catastrophic war losses.

In fashion, Dolce & Gabbana presented a predominantly black collection at Milan Fashion Week, emphasizing the brand's core identity. Simultaneously, Silvana Armani's 'New Horizons' collection for Giorgio Armani brought serene elegance to the runway. Meanwhile, the film 'Sinners,' a supernatural thriller celebrated for its portrayal of Black culture and music, clinched the Actor Award, signaling a competitive Oscars race.

