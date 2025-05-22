Left Menu

Illegal Land Encroachment Threatens Century-Old Shiv Temple in Sindh

A 100-year-old Shiv temple near Tando Jam in Pakistan's Sindh province is under threat due to illegal land encroachment. Hindu community representative Shiva Kachhi has called on the government to intervene. Land grabbers have restricted access to the temple, sparking concerns about religious freedom and heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:18 IST
Illegal Land Encroachment Threatens Century-Old Shiv Temple in Sindh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A century-old Shiv temple in Sindh province is at risk due to illegal land encroachment, according to a Hindu community leader. The historic site near Tando Jam has seen new construction initiated by land grabbers.

Shiva Kachhi, representing the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan, reported the infringement and urged local authorities to stop the illegal development. The temple holds a central position in the community, with regular religious activities and a nearby cremation site.

The Sindh Heritage Department had renovated the temple last year because of its historical significance. The community now seeks urgent government action to protect their cultural and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025