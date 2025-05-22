Illegal Land Encroachment Threatens Century-Old Shiv Temple in Sindh

A century-old Shiv temple in Sindh province is at risk due to illegal land encroachment, according to a Hindu community leader. The historic site near Tando Jam has seen new construction initiated by land grabbers.

Shiva Kachhi, representing the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan, reported the infringement and urged local authorities to stop the illegal development. The temple holds a central position in the community, with regular religious activities and a nearby cremation site.

The Sindh Heritage Department had renovated the temple last year because of its historical significance. The community now seeks urgent government action to protect their cultural and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)