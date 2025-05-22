Invasion Drama at Salman Khan's Residence: Arrests Made

In a surprising turn of events, police have detained two individuals for trespassing at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The incidents, which occurred on consecutive days, have raised concerns about the actor's safety. In both scenarios, the alleged perpetrators aimed to encounter the famed actor.

The first incident involved 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar Singh, who hails from Chhattisgarh. He reportedly entered the premises of Galaxy Apartments on Tuesday, initially posing no threat. A security officer posted there asked him to leave, prompting Singh to react by smashing his cell phone. Later, using a resident's car, he made another attempt to access the building but was apprehended again, leading to his arrest.

A similar intrusion unfolded the next day when a woman managed to reach Khan's flat. She was swiftly arrested by law enforcement. The police have charged both parties with trespassing, reinforcing the need for heightened security measures at celebrity homes. The incidents underline the obsession of some fans and the challenges faced by security teams in safeguarding popular figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)