Eurovision Winner Calls for Israel's Exclusion Amid Gaza Conflict

Austrian singer and Eurovision 2023 winner, JJ, has called for Israel's exclusion from the 2026 contest citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His remarks align with an increasing call for political neutrality at the event, as controversy lingers over Israeli participation following recent military actions in Gaza.

Eurovision Winner Calls for Israel's Exclusion Amid Gaza Conflict
Austrian Eurovision winner, JJ, has sparked debate by suggesting Israel should be excluded from the 2026 contest due to the Gaza conflict. His comments, published in El Pais, echo sentiments from several pro-Palestinian groups urging for political action within Eurovision.

The call for exclusion comes as controversy surrounds the recent military actions in Gaza that have resulted in numerous casualties. Israel's entry, Yuval Raphael, meanwhile, secured a win in the televote category, adding to the debate on the political nature of the event.

Eurovision emphasizes political neutrality, but ongoing conflicts challenge this stance. JJ's remarks also received indirect support from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who advocates for Israel's exclusion from cultural events amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

