Haibargaon Railway Station: A Blend of History and Modernity
The 138-year-old Haibargaon railway station in Assam, originally built to support tea cultivation, has been redeveloped as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Inaugurated by PM Modi, it now features modern amenities, enhancing connectivity and tourism. The renovation reflects both historic preservation and regional advancement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the redeveloped Haibargaon railway station, a historical site built in 1887 during British rule to bolster Assam's tea cultivation.
The project, completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, cost Rs 15.85 crore and modernized the station with enhanced facilities, improving accessibility and preserving cultural heritage.
The inauguration marks a significant step for Assam's development, boosting tourism and connectivity, while reflecting the government's vision to advance rail infrastructure in Northeast India.
