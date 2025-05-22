Left Menu

Biodiversity Bloom: Transforming Debris into a Green Oasis

The Thematic Botanic Garden in Greater Noida has transformed from a degraded land into a biodiversity hub. Developed by the Shiv Nadar Institute of Excellence, it hosts over 800 plant species and various wildlife. The garden serves as a living laboratory for conservation, research, and public education in botany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thematic Botanic Garden in Greater Noida, once a neglected wetland strewn with debris, has metamorphosed into a sanctuary of biodiversity. This 10-acre garden, located at the Shiv Nadar Institute of Excellence campus, now houses over 800 species of plants, birds, and wildlife.

The project, championed by former pro-chancellor Shikhar Malhotra and vice-chancellor Rupanjali Ghosh, turned a rocky landscape into a living lab. Botanist Jyoti Sharma spearheaded the massive planting initiative, curating rare species from across India to create themed gardens that foster research and environmental education.

This verdant retreat not only enhances climate resilience and biodiversity protection but has become a vital green lung in the region. Its success story underscores the global importance of biodiversity conservation, celebrated on International Day for Biodiversity, May 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

