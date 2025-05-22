Triumph on Kangchenjunga: A Patriotic Expedition

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has achieved the remarkable feat of scaling Mount Kangchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world and India's tallest, according to officials.

The expedition, led by renowned mountaineer Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, marked the culmination of the 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' campaign—an initiative aimed at celebrating national pride through adventure. The campaign's mission was to hoist the national flag atop the highest peak of each of India's 28 states, as explained by defense PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The summit was reached on May 18, with the NIMAS team achieving a 100% success rate this season. Col Jamwal expressed pride in leading a mission that celebrated India's unity and diversity. The successful ascent of Kangchenjunga concluded the patriotic campaign, reinforcing NIMAS' commitment to adventure and national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)