Triumph on Kangchenjunga: A Patriotic Expedition

A NIMAS team successfully scaled Mount Kangchenjunga, led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, marking the conclusion of the 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' campaign. This mission aimed to promote unity by hoisting the national flag atop the highest peak in India, achieving a 100% summit success rate this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:43 IST
A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has achieved the remarkable feat of scaling Mount Kangchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world and India's tallest, according to officials.

The expedition, led by renowned mountaineer Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, marked the culmination of the 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' campaign—an initiative aimed at celebrating national pride through adventure. The campaign's mission was to hoist the national flag atop the highest peak of each of India's 28 states, as explained by defense PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The summit was reached on May 18, with the NIMAS team achieving a 100% success rate this season. Col Jamwal expressed pride in leading a mission that celebrated India's unity and diversity. The successful ascent of Kangchenjunga concluded the patriotic campaign, reinforcing NIMAS' commitment to adventure and national service.

