Arrival of Tiger Cubs Brings Joy to Sepahijala Zoo

In a heartwarming development, Tripura's Sepahijala Zoo recently welcomed the birth of three tiger cubs, marking a significant milestone in the zoo's conservation efforts.

State Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his excitement over the new arrivals, hailing them as the 'future kings and queens of the forest.' The cubs' birth has increased the zoo's tiger population to five, a result of an animal exchange program initiated last year with West Bengal.

Zoo Director Biswajit Das emphasized the safety measures in place, including CCTV cameras and restricted visitor access, to ensure the well-being of the mother and her cubs.

