Left Menu

Arrival of Tiger Cubs Brings Joy to Sepahijala Zoo

Three tiger cubs were born at Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura, increasing the big cat population to five. Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed excitement over the event. The zoo installed CCTV to monitor the cubs and barred visitors for their safety. The cubs' birth is a result of an animal exchange program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:46 IST
Arrival of Tiger Cubs Brings Joy to Sepahijala Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming development, Tripura's Sepahijala Zoo recently welcomed the birth of three tiger cubs, marking a significant milestone in the zoo's conservation efforts.

State Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his excitement over the new arrivals, hailing them as the 'future kings and queens of the forest.' The cubs' birth has increased the zoo's tiger population to five, a result of an animal exchange program initiated last year with West Bengal.

Zoo Director Biswajit Das emphasized the safety measures in place, including CCTV cameras and restricted visitor access, to ensure the well-being of the mother and her cubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025