Arrival of Tiger Cubs Brings Joy to Sepahijala Zoo
Three tiger cubs were born at Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura, increasing the big cat population to five. Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed excitement over the event. The zoo installed CCTV to monitor the cubs and barred visitors for their safety. The cubs' birth is a result of an animal exchange program.
Updated: 22-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:46 IST
In a heartwarming development, Tripura's Sepahijala Zoo recently welcomed the birth of three tiger cubs, marking a significant milestone in the zoo's conservation efforts.
State Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his excitement over the new arrivals, hailing them as the 'future kings and queens of the forest.' The cubs' birth has increased the zoo's tiger population to five, a result of an animal exchange program initiated last year with West Bengal.
Zoo Director Biswajit Das emphasized the safety measures in place, including CCTV cameras and restricted visitor access, to ensure the well-being of the mother and her cubs.
