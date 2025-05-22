Controversy Surrounds Eurovision Winner JJ's Call for Israel's Exclusion
Austrian singer JJ, Eurovision winner, called for Israel's exclusion from the 2026 edition in Vienna due to the warfare in Gaza. His remarks sparked criticism, including from Austria's Jewish community, although JJ clarified his stance against all forms of violence.
Austrian singer JJ, this year's Eurovision Song Contest winner, has ignited controversy with his call for Israel to be excluded from the 2026 edition, set to take place in Vienna. His comments are prompted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. JJ's remarks, featured in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, reflect ongoing criticism of Israel's actions amidst the war.
JJ, known for his winning performance of 'Wasted Love,' expressed disappointment at Israel's continued participation. This stance has drawn criticism from Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Religious Community in Austria, who views JJ's comments as risking further division by labeling Israeli victims as aggressors.
Amidst the backlash, JJ's representative issued a clarifying statement, quoting him as condemning all violence against civilians, irrespective of nationality. Despite the criticism, he called for improved transparency in Eurovision's voting system, highlighting the ongoing complexities in intertwining global politics with cultural events.
