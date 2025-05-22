Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Devotees at Char Dham Pilgrimage

During the pilgrimage to Uttarakhand’s Char Dham, two devotees died of heart attacks. Moti Lal Sahu, 83, from Jharkhand, fell ill en route to Yamunotri, while CP Ramesh, 59, from Bangalore, succumbed while traveling to Gangotri. Both incidents highlight the pilgrimage's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during the revered Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, two devotees succumbed to heart attacks.

According to Barkot SHO Deepak Kathait, 83-year-old Moti Lal Sahu from Jharkhand suddenly fell ill near Ram Mandir on the Yamunotri footpath. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, Sahu was declared dead due to a heart attack.

In a similar incident, CP Ramesh, a 59-year-old pilgrim from Bangalore, experienced chest pain while traveling to Gangotri. His condition worsened, and though he was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, he passed away before reaching the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

