Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Stand Firm with Ryan Reynolds in Legal Struggles

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson have publicly declared their support for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively amid a contentious legal dispute involving 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni. The actors, who are longtime friends and business partners of Reynolds, have emphasized the importance of friendship in navigating this challenging period.

According to E! News, McElhenney explained that the couple's backing is a way of staying connected and navigating the complexities of the situation without fueling further controversy. The lawsuit includes allegations by Lively of sexual harassment, which Baldoni has denied, resulting in a significant legal standoff.

The high-profile case intensified with accusations and counterclaims, including defamation and extortion. Recent developments include court rulings reprimanding Baldoni's attorney's tactics. As the legal proceedings are set to continue with a trial scheduled for March 2026, the involved parties remain embroiled in a complex and public legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)