Saudi Arabia Launches TOURISE: A Bold Initiative to Transform Global Tourism

Saudi Arabia unveiled TOURISE, a global platform aiming to forge partnerships between the public and private sectors to revolutionize tourism over the next 50 years. Launching with a summit in Riyadh, TOURISE promises year-round impact and innovative solutions, involving influential figures from the tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saudi Arabia has introduced TOURISE, a groundbreaking global platform designed to redefine the future of tourism through strategic collaboration between public and private sectors. Unveiled by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, TOURISE aims to establish powerful partnerships and promises a dynamic transformation across the industry.

The launch, announced during a press conference, initiates with a summit in Riyadh set for November 11-13, featuring the TOURISE Awards. The platform will feature a high-profile global advisory board and prioritizes innovative and visible solutions to revolutionize tourism for the next five decades.

WTTC President Julia Simpson endorsed TOURISE as a critical partner, highlighting its role in merging past experiences with future innovations. By uniting industry leaders, TOURISE envisions a future where tourism significantly impacts hearts and minds globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

