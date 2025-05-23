Left Menu

Miss World Festival's Head-to-Head Challenge Finalists Announced

The 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana has unveiled the 20 finalists for the Head-to-Head Challenge. These contestants, selected from 107 participants, will compete in the final round today. This significant event highlights the contestants' dedication to advocating for personal and global issues through impactful speeches.

Miss World (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 72nd Miss World Festival, amidst the vibrant cultural backdrop of Telangana, has revealed the 20 contestants who will advance to the final round of the Head-to-Head Challenge. This announcement follows a compelling preliminary round that featured participants from around the globe tackling themes close to their hearts and societies.

During the initial stage, all 107 contestants presented speeches addressing personal and global issues. The event, held in India's youngest state, saw contenders demonstrate a steadfast commitment to causes they champion. The finalists set to participate in today's decisive round include representatives from regions around the world.

Notable finalists from Europe include Corina Mrazek from Spain and Millie-Mae Adams from Wales, among others. The Americas & Caribbean region is represented by Jessica Pedroso from Brazil and Chenella Rozendaal from Suriname. From Asia & Oceania, competitors like Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand are in focus, while Africa sees contenders such as Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg from South Africa. The Miss World Organisation's chairman, Julia Morley, emphasized the importance of empathy, leadership, and the power of storytelling as echoed by these participants' voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

