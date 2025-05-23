Left Menu

Eternal Tribute: Honoring the Sacrifice of India's Bravehearts

The Indian Army presented the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour to the families of fallen soldiers, recognizing their bravery. These awards, instituted in 1999, symbolize eternal remembrance and are crafted with gold accents, reflecting the army's deep respect for those who laid down their lives in duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi honored the ultimate sacrifices of several army personnel by presenting the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour to their families.

These awards, established in 1999, commemorate soldiers killed in action since 1947, highlighting the army's commitment to honoring its fallen heroes.

The ceremony, held after the Defence Investiture Ceremony, also paid tribute to personnel from other forces, further underscoring the enduring respect for those who dedicated their lives to national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

