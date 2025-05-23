Eternal Tribute: Honoring the Sacrifice of India's Bravehearts
The Indian Army presented the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour to the families of fallen soldiers, recognizing their bravery. These awards, instituted in 1999, symbolize eternal remembrance and are crafted with gold accents, reflecting the army's deep respect for those who laid down their lives in duty.
On Friday, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi honored the ultimate sacrifices of several army personnel by presenting the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour to their families.
These awards, established in 1999, commemorate soldiers killed in action since 1947, highlighting the army's commitment to honoring its fallen heroes.
The ceremony, held after the Defence Investiture Ceremony, also paid tribute to personnel from other forces, further underscoring the enduring respect for those who dedicated their lives to national service.
