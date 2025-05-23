Jagdish Singh Jhinda Elected President of HSGMC

In a pivotal meeting held in Kurukshetra, Jagdish Singh Jhinda was unanimously elected as the president of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

The decision was ratified by 49 members, comprising 40 who were elected and nine co-opted, marking a significant step in the committee's leadership structure.

Jhinda ascends to the presidency of the committee four months following the January elections, where he was elected from the Assandh ward. Joining him in the committee's executive team are Gurmeet Singh Mitta as senior vice-president, Harjeet Singh as general secretary, Gurbir Singh as vice-president, and Balwinder Singh Bhinder as joint secretary.

