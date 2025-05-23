Vajpayee's Poems Stir Debate in Delhi University's Curriculum
Delhi University has added Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poems to its postgraduate English curriculum, sparking criticism from academic circles. Critics argue about the literary value of his work compared to other poets. This decision is part of a wider syllabus revision approved by the university's Executive Council.
Delhi University has introduced poems by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in its revised postgraduate English curriculum, a move that's causing ripples in academic quarters. The syllabus change, part of a larger revision, received approval at the university's Executive Council meeting last Friday.
Vajpayee, who held the prime ministerial office in India thrice between 1996 and 2004, is celebrated not just for his leadership but also for his evocative poetry. His works underscore thematic elements of nationalism and culture. Well-known lines such as "Kadam milakar chalna hoga" and "Aao milke diya jalayen" are revered by many.
However, academic debate has arisen surrounding this curriculum update. Critics like Rudrashish Chakraborty have voiced their concerns, questioning the inclusion of Vajpayee's poems over other notable poets like Sudama Pandey 'Dhoomil', Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala', and Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh. Chakraborty argues that Vajpayee's work is overly political and lacks the literary depth suitable for a postgraduate syllabus. Meanwhile, Executive Council member Sunil Sharma clarified that the council only approves recommendations, with actual syllabus design being the responsibility of the Academic Council.
