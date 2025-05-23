Left Menu

Strategic Handover of Centaur Lake View Hotel Approved

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a high-level committee to manage the transfer of Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, to a private firm. The committee, led by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, includes officials from various departments to ensure a time-bound handover. Specific responsibilities have been allocated to different departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:52 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned the establishment of a specialized committee to facilitate the transition of the Centaur Lake View Hotel, located in Srinagar, to a private entity under an existing concession agreement. This decision was formalized on Friday.

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir has been appointed as the chair of this committee, which also comprises members from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the deputy commissioner's office. Their responsibility is to ensure the property's transfer occurs efficiently and within designated timelines.

Furthermore, diverse departmental roles have been delineated, such as documenting land specifics and overseeing the disposition of property contents. The culture department is tasked with cataloging antiques, while sewage and infrastructure will be managed by pertinent authorities. The Centaur Lake View Hotel, originally a 1984 joint venture, is positioned by Dal Lake and is integral to the region's cultural and economic landscape.

