Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Lenses

World-renowned Brazilian photographer and environmentalist, Sebastiao Salgado, passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a compelling legacy through his distinguished imagery.

Instituto Terra, an organization he co-founded with his wife, confirmed the news on Friday, though specifics surrounding his death remain undisclosed.

A giant in documentary photography, Salgado's evocative style, often in stark black and white, explored themes from poverty-stricken communities to the Amazon rainforests. His notable works include the series 'Amazonia', 'Workers', and 'Exodus'.

