Left Menu

Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Lenses

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado has passed away at 81. Known for his impactful images of nature and humanity, Salgado's work revealed global contradictions. Founder of Instituto Terra with his wife, his legacy is captured in 'The Salt of the Earth'. Salgado's main works include 'Amazonia', 'Workers', and 'Exodus'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:33 IST
Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Lenses

World-renowned Brazilian photographer and environmentalist, Sebastiao Salgado, passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a compelling legacy through his distinguished imagery.

Instituto Terra, an organization he co-founded with his wife, confirmed the news on Friday, though specifics surrounding his death remain undisclosed.

A giant in documentary photography, Salgado's evocative style, often in stark black and white, explored themes from poverty-stricken communities to the Amazon rainforests. His notable works include the series 'Amazonia', 'Workers', and 'Exodus'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025