Remembering Sebastiao Salgado: A Legacy in Lenses

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado has passed away at 81. Known for his impactful images of nature and humanity, Salgado's work revealed global contradictions. Founder of Instituto Terra with his wife, his legacy is captured in 'The Salt of the Earth'. Salgado's main works include 'Amazonia', 'Workers', and 'Exodus'.
World-renowned Brazilian photographer and environmentalist, Sebastiao Salgado, passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a compelling legacy through his distinguished imagery.
Instituto Terra, an organization he co-founded with his wife, confirmed the news on Friday, though specifics surrounding his death remain undisclosed.
A giant in documentary photography, Salgado's evocative style, often in stark black and white, explored themes from poverty-stricken communities to the Amazon rainforests. His notable works include the series 'Amazonia', 'Workers', and 'Exodus'.
