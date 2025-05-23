Left Menu

Precision and Excellence: IAF's Path to an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

The Indian Air Force's 47th Flight Test Course concluded with IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh urging graduates to embrace "precision and excellence" for a self-reliant India. The course, which lasted 48 weeks, culminated in a ceremony awarding top-performing officers, highlighting IAF's indigenisation efforts.

Updated: 23-05-2025 21:53 IST
The Indian Air Force's 47th Flight Test Course has come to an end with a ceremonious celebration, marking a significant milestone for the graduates. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the distinguished guest of honor, stressed the importance of 'precision and excellence', pivotal for crafting a capable and self-sustaining India.

Concluding at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru, the course is fundamental to advancing the nation's flight testing prowess. Through initiatives like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and LCA MK-II projects, the IAF reiterates its commitment to indigenous development and self-reliance.

Recognizing exceptional performance, prestigious awards, including the Suranjan Das Trophy, were bestowed upon meritorious officers. Air Chief Marshal Singh applauded the graduates' dedication in mastering this rigorous 48-week program, underscoring the role of test flying in upholding professional competence and service integrity within the Indian Air Force.

