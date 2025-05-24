Left Menu

Ganesh Thakur's Historic Leadership at TAMEST

Ganesh Thakur, a professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Houston, becomes the first faculty member from UH to serve as president of TAMEST. His leadership aims to elevate UH's research visibility and foster collaboration among top Texas institutions.

In a historic first, Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur has been appointed as the president of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST). This marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first faculty member from the University of Houston (UH) to step into this prestigious role.

Assuming office in February, Thakur, who is a professor of petroleum engineering at UH's Cullen College of Engineering, is committed to enhancing the visibility of the university's research capabilities. He aims to foster collaboration among leading institutions across Texas, such as UT Austin and Texas A&M, to address real-world challenges.

TAMEST comprises 350 members from the US National Academies and eight Nobel laureates. With its next annual conference centered on climate change set for February 2026 in San Antonio, Thakur's tenure, lasting through 2027, seeks to establish Houston as a key player in national scientific and innovative advancements.

