Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge Spotlights Global Social Change

The 72nd Miss World festival featured a Head-to-Head challenge, emphasizing social issues and cultural pride. Miss Wales, Miss Turkey, Miss Trinidad & Tobago, and Miss Zambia were crowned continental winners. The event highlighted Telangana, positioning it as a hub for tourism and investment through various attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:27 IST
The Head-to-Head challenge at the 72nd Miss World festival concluded with a display of elegance and meaningful discourse. Twenty-five contestants from Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, and the Americas and Caribbean shared their views on social change.

Winners in this segment included Miss Wales, Miss Turkey, Miss Trinidad & Tobago, and Miss Zambia. This challenge provides a platform for contestants to address critical social issues and gain recognition.

The event also spotlighted Telangana, with the state being highlighted for its technology and medical advancements, as well as its cultural richness. The festival, running from May 10 to May 31, has sparked an action plan by the Telangana government to promote tourism and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

