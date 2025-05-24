Left Menu

Remembering the Komagata Maru: A Lesson in Inclusion

Prime Minister Mark Carney commemorated the 1914 Komagata Maru incident, emphasizing its role as a reminder of Canada's past injustices. He urged citizens to learn from history and promote genuine inclusion, marking the need for purposeful action to prevent such discriminatory events from recurring in the future.

Updated: 24-05-2025 09:37 IST
Remembering the Komagata Maru: A Lesson in Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney reflected on the 1914 Komagata Maru incident as a significant moment in Canada's history, highlighting its failure to uphold its values. Carney called on fellow citizens to ensure such injustices are prevented, aiming for a future where inclusion is sincerely practiced.

The Komagata Maru, a Japanese steamship, carried 376 passengers of Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu origins seeking refuge. The Canadian authorities, utilizing discriminatory laws, denied them entry. This led to a two-month ordeal aboard the ship, where passengers faced deprivation of basic needs.

Carney underscored the importance of confronting past missteps to pave the way for a more inclusive future. He urged the nation to let this anniversary serve as a remembrance and a call to action, advocating for lived and defended inclusivity in Canadian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

