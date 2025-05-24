Remembering the Komagata Maru: A Lesson in Inclusion

Prime Minister Mark Carney reflected on the 1914 Komagata Maru incident as a significant moment in Canada's history, highlighting its failure to uphold its values. Carney called on fellow citizens to ensure such injustices are prevented, aiming for a future where inclusion is sincerely practiced.

The Komagata Maru, a Japanese steamship, carried 376 passengers of Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu origins seeking refuge. The Canadian authorities, utilizing discriminatory laws, denied them entry. This led to a two-month ordeal aboard the ship, where passengers faced deprivation of basic needs.

Carney underscored the importance of confronting past missteps to pave the way for a more inclusive future. He urged the nation to let this anniversary serve as a remembrance and a call to action, advocating for lived and defended inclusivity in Canadian society.

