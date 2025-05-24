Left Menu

Rapper Dabzee Arrested Amid Financial Dispute

Rapper Dabzee and three friends were arrested early Saturday following a financial dispute reported by a local resident. The group allegedly caused a disturbance at the complainant's house. They were soon released on bail after being detained by Changaramkulam police. An FIR was registered against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tumultuous turn of events, renowned rapper Dabzee, born Mohammed Fazil, was apprehended alongside three associates in connection with a financial dispute. The arrest occurred early Saturday following allegations made by a local resident named Basil, claiming the group caused a commotion at his residence.

The Changaramkulam police swiftly acted on the complaint, detaining the group late on Friday night. The police report suggests the quartet forcibly entered Basil's home, igniting a scene over unresolved financial dealings. The legal action was expedited, with an FIR filed in the early hours of the morning.

However, relief came promptly for the accused, as they secured station bail and were released later on Saturday. The incident adds a controversial chapter to Dabzee's career, pulling into focus the intersection of celebrity and accountability under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

