Chondi Set for Transformation: Birthplace of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar to Receive Major Development Boost

The Maharashtra government is poised to approve a Rs 681 crore development plan for Chondi, the birthplace of historical figure Ahilyabai Holkar. Set to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the ruler, President Droupadi Murmu will attend celebrations. Efforts to recognize Chondi as a national monument are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:20 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra government is preparing to sanction a substantial Rs 681 crore development initiative for Chondi, highlighting its historical significance as the birthplace of the 18th-century ruler Ahilyabai Holkar. This ambitious project is expected to reinforce the area's prominence in Indian history.

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to join the 300th birth anniversary celebration of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar on May 31 in Chondi, Ahilyanagar district, marking an important milestone acknowledging her legacy as an adept and compassionate leader. The announcement came from the state legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Saturday.

A government resolution supporting this transformative plan is anticipated soon, with discussions already having taken place in a recent Maharashtra government cabinet meeting. Furthermore, there are progressive moves to declare Chondi a national monument, consolidating its status as a heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

