Jafar Panahi's Triumph: 'It Was Just An Accident' Wins Palme d'Or

Iranian director Jafar Panahi won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his revenge thriller 'It Was Just An Accident'. This triumph positions Panahi among the elite ranks of filmmakers, having secured top honors at all three major European film festivals. The narrative, centered on the quest for justice by a former prisoner, captivated audiences and critics alike.

The movie tells the story of Vahid, portrayed by Vahid Mobasseri, who confronts a man eerily similar to his prison torturer. As Vahid seeks confirmation from other survivors, he grapples with his path forward. Panahi, visibly moved, dedicated his victory to the people of Iran, emphasizing the importance of freedom. The award was presented by jury president Juliette Binoche, who praised art's transformative power.

In addition to Panahi's win, 'Sentimental Value' by Joachim Trier received the Grand Prix, while the jury award was shared by 'Sound of Falling' and 'Sirat'. Other notable accolades included best actor for Wagner Moura and best actress for Nadia Melliti. The Cannes festival, despite facing a power outage, concluded successfully, honoring cinematic excellence from around the globe.