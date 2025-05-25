Om Birla's Tributes and Celebrations in Jharkhand
Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, visited Ranchi for a two-day tour which includes attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jamshedpur. He paid homage to local heroes, highlighting the valiant tribal culture of Jharkhand, and attended several public functions.
- Country:
- India
Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, embarked on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, focusing on the cultural and historical significance of the region. Birla, who arrived in Ranchi on Sunday, quickly engaged with local leaders to discuss the state's development and rich tribal heritage.
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth greeted Birla at the airport, respecting the dignitary's arrival. Om Birla paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a revered figure in Jharkhand, showing deep respect for the tribal icon's legacy.
During a packed schedule, Om Birla participated in the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry's platinum jubilee celebrations in Jamshedpur and other significant public events, demonstrating his commitment to acknowledging and uplifting tribal culture, values, and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
