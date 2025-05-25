New Leadership Elected at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia

In a significant development, senior journalists Waiel Awwad and Prakash Nanda have been elected as president and secretary, respectively, of the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCCSA). Their two-year term signifies a new leadership direction for the organization.

The announcement follows elections held after FCCSA's annual General Body meeting. Also notable is the election of P M Narayanan, a journalist with German TV, as treasurer for the 2025-27 term.

Awwad's election marks a transition from veteran journalist S Venkat Narayan's presidency. Other notable appointments include general council members such as Mayank Bhardwaj, Krishnan P Nayar, and Anoop Saxena, among others.