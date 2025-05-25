Left Menu

New Leadership Elected at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia

Senior journalists Waiel Awwad and Prakash Nanda have been elected as president and secretary of the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia. The elections, conducted after the annual General Body meeting, also saw P M Narayanan from German TV becoming the treasurer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:22 IST
  • India

In a significant development, senior journalists Waiel Awwad and Prakash Nanda have been elected as president and secretary, respectively, of the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCCSA). Their two-year term signifies a new leadership direction for the organization.

The announcement follows elections held after FCCSA's annual General Body meeting. Also notable is the election of P M Narayanan, a journalist with German TV, as treasurer for the 2025-27 term.

Awwad's election marks a transition from veteran journalist S Venkat Narayan's presidency. Other notable appointments include general council members such as Mayank Bhardwaj, Krishnan P Nayar, and Anoop Saxena, among others.

