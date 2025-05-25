New Leadership Elected at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia
Senior journalists Waiel Awwad and Prakash Nanda have been elected as president and secretary of the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia. The elections, conducted after the annual General Body meeting, also saw P M Narayanan from German TV becoming the treasurer.
Awwad's election marks a transition from veteran journalist S Venkat Narayan's presidency. Other notable appointments include general council members such as Mayank Bhardwaj, Krishnan P Nayar, and Anoop Saxena, among others.