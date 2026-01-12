Nissan Strengthens Leadership: Thierry Sabbagh's Expanded Role Signals Strategic Focus

Nissan announced the appointment of Thierry Sabbagh as the Divisional Vice President and President for an expanded section of its operations, covering the Middle East, KSA, CIS, and India. This executive decision is part of a broader senior management restructuring aimed at enhancing the delivery of the company's transformation plan within the AMIEO region.

Effective from January 1, 2026, Sabbagh's responsibilities will now incorporate Nissan India, reflecting the automaker's strategic emphasis on leadership stability across key markets and robust growth in India. This expansion underlines Nissan's intent to fortify governance and drive growth momentum in this critical region.

According to Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson of Nissan AMIEO, the Re:Nissan plan signifies a shift toward transformation and customer-centric approaches. By empowering regional leadership, Nissan aims to create a more agile organization capable of swiftly responding to market changes and delivering competitive products.

(With inputs from agencies.)