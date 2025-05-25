Left Menu

Rafael Nadal: Farewell to the King of Clay

Rafael Nadal bids farewell to the French Open in an emotional ceremony at Court Philippe-Chatrier, where he won a record 14 championships. Celebrated by fans, coaches, and rivals, Nadal reflects on his storied career, thanking everyone for their support and leaving a lasting legacy in tennis history.

In a poignant farewell ceremony at Court Philippe-Chatrier, tennis legend Rafael Nadal was celebrated by thousands who once cheered his record-breaking victories. Nadal, donning a dark suit instead of his iconic gear, was honored for his unparalleled achievements at the French Open, where he holds an astonishing 14 titles.

A highlight reel played showing Nadal's signature forehand and competitive spirit, drawing tears as he addressed the crowd in multiple languages. He expressed gratitude to tournament organizers, his family, and tennis greats Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, acknowledging the camaraderie and competition shared over the years.

Fans received commemorative T-shirts, and a new plaque bearing Nadal's footprint was unveiled, cementing his legacy at Roland-Garros. Despite his retirement, Nadal's connection to the French Open and its spectators remains unbreakable, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

