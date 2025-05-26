Singers Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes celebrated their marriage in a private ceremony held in California on Sunday evening. The pair, who first met in 2022 and became engaged in 2023, chose an intimate setting to begin their wedded life.

Lovato, a long-time admirer of Vivienne Westwood's designs, selected a gown from the famed designer for the ceremony. Admirers of Westwood, she noted, often appreciate how her silhouettes highlight the body's curves through strategic use of corsets.

The couple's union marks the next chapter in their relationship, which sparked rapidly after they began dating last year. Jordan Lutes, also renowned in the music industry under his stage name Jutes, and Lovato celebrated this milestone surrounded by close friends and family.

