Left Menu

Star-Studded Union: Demi Lovato Ties the Knot with Jordan Lutes

Singers Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, also known as Jutes, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California. Lovato wore a Vivienne Westwood gown, reflecting her admiration for the designer. The couple met in 2022 and got engaged in 2023, culminating their love story with this special day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:42 IST
Star-Studded Union: Demi Lovato Ties the Knot with Jordan Lutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Singers Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes celebrated their marriage in a private ceremony held in California on Sunday evening. The pair, who first met in 2022 and became engaged in 2023, chose an intimate setting to begin their wedded life.

Lovato, a long-time admirer of Vivienne Westwood's designs, selected a gown from the famed designer for the ceremony. Admirers of Westwood, she noted, often appreciate how her silhouettes highlight the body's curves through strategic use of corsets.

The couple's union marks the next chapter in their relationship, which sparked rapidly after they began dating last year. Jordan Lutes, also renowned in the music industry under his stage name Jutes, and Lovato celebrated this milestone surrounded by close friends and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025