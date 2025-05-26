'OG' Set for September 25 Release: A Star-Studded Telugu Film
The much-anticipated film 'OG' featuring Pawan Kalyan will be released on September 25. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the film includes stars like Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi. The release was advanced from its original September 27 date, with music composed by Thaman S.
The forthcoming Telugu film 'OG', starring Pawan Kalyan, is slated for a September 25 release. Directed by Sujeeth, known for notable films like 'Saaho', the film is produced under the DVV Entertainment banner.
Production house DVV Entertainment took to its official X handle to announce the new release date, advancing it from September 27. Excitement builds as the project promises a stellar lineup.
'OG' also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut and features Priyanka Mohan. With music scored by Thaman S, the film is already creating a buzz among audiences and industry insiders alike.
