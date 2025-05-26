'OG' Set for September 25 Release: A Star-Studded Telugu Film

The forthcoming Telugu film 'OG', starring Pawan Kalyan, is slated for a September 25 release. Directed by Sujeeth, known for notable films like 'Saaho', the film is produced under the DVV Entertainment banner.

Production house DVV Entertainment took to its official X handle to announce the new release date, advancing it from September 27. Excitement builds as the project promises a stellar lineup.

'OG' also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut and features Priyanka Mohan. With music scored by Thaman S, the film is already creating a buzz among audiences and industry insiders alike.