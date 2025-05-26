Nita Ambani Visits Golden Temple Ahead of Mumbai Indians' Crucial IPL Clash

In a blend of spirituality and sportsmanship, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, visited the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday evening. Ambani, also the owner of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, offered prayers at the sacred Darbar Sahib.

Her visit intriguingly coincided with a crucial IPL fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Mumbai Indians, determined to secure a playoff position, showed formidable form with a commanding score of 184/6, highlighted by Suryakumar Yadav's half-century and Naman Dhir's crucial runs.

As the stakes rise, both teams vie for victory—Mumbai Indians eyeing a spot in Playoffs 1, and Punjab Kings striving to conclude their league campaign on a high. With recent successes under their belt, MI appears unstoppable, having bagged seven wins in their last eight encounters. However, the night remains tense as each team battles for supremacy.