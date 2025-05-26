Left Menu

Kevin Jonas on the Emotional Trials of Touring Life

Kevin Jonas candidly discusses the emotional challenges faced by musicians post-tour. After completing over 130 shows, he found himself feeling drained and overwhelmed. Highlighting the psychological impact of touring, he emphasizes the importance of mental health support. Meanwhile, brother Nick Jonas balances acting with emotional tolls.

Kevin Jonas on the Emotional Trials of Touring Life
Kevin Jonas (Photo/instagram/kevinjonas). Image Credit: ANI
American musician and actor Kevin Jonas has recently shared insights into the emotional challenges musicians face after international tours. In an interview with People, Jonas, 37, revealed the psychological toll that accompanies returning from an extensive tour, highlighting the transition from the 'high' of constant performances to a sudden stop.

This revelation followed the Jonas Brothers' latest tour, during which they completed over 130 shows. Kevin described feeling drained and unsettled after the tour ended. "All the depression, the blues, it's real, especially after a tour," he confided, recounting how the extended journey back home from Europe exacerbated his fatigue. A delayed 18-hour flight from Poland to his home only intensified these emotions.

Upon returning, Kevin turned to therapy to navigate the emotional upheaval. "It's so jarring," he reflected. His brother, Nick Jonas, meanwhile, faces his own emotional challenges through his Broadway role in 'The Last Five Years.' Kevin disclosed that Nick often carries the show's intense themes home with him. The brothers are expected to reunite for their 'JONAS20' tour in August 2025.

