BRICS Unites for Cultural Diversity and Ethical AI

India urged BRICS nations to spearhead both geopolitical and civilisational leadership, aiming to establish a 'cultural ecosystem' that honors diversity and shared values. At the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat advocated for ethical AI, stronger legal frameworks, and multilateral collaboration for cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 01:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has called on BRICS countries to not only lead on geopolitical fronts but also in fostering a civilsational and cultural ecosystem that celebrates diversity. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the need for cultural cooperation at the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil.

The meeting culminated in a Joint Declaration outlining strategic cultural priorities including the creative economy, ethical AI, climate action, and cultural property restitution. It highlighted the importance of cultural and creative industries as drivers of sustainable growth and innovation.

Shekhawat's address in Brasilia expressed concerns over illicit cultural property trade while endorsing Brazil's initiatives on restitution as crucial for the Global South. The meeting aimed to fortify cultural collaboration within BRICS, reflecting India's commitment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to advance culture alongside sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

